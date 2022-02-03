Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 7,866 Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Methanex by 53.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,078,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 279.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

