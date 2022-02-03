Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,725,000 after purchasing an additional 985,225 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,728,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 363,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THS stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

THS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

