Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 8,911 HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in HNI by 28.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HNI by 48.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,602 shares of company stock worth $2,716,726. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.51. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $46.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 73.81%.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

