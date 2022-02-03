Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $375,000 Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $5,432,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $4,524,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 13.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 647,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after buying an additional 77,245 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

