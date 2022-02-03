Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $400,000 Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of HA opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

