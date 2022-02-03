Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $412,000 Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after buying an additional 579,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $3,459,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $3,107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 244.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 218,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Barings BDC by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $536.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.86%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

