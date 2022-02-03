Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Joint were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 732.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Joint by 162.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Joint by 116.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of JYNT opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $751.78 million, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

