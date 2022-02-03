Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,924,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,434,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,396,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,854,000 after purchasing an additional 104,573 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 943,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

DSGX opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.44. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

