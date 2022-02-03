Alphabet Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $22.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $22.90 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $23.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $26.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $110.25 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,294.37.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,960.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,830.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,829.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,002.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,945 shares of company stock valued at $418,092,111. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

