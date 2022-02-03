Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total transaction of $8,977,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,743.69, for a total transaction of $8,231,070.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,871.51, for a total transaction of $8,614,530.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total transaction of $8,663,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total transaction of $8,944,290.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $203.16 on Wednesday, hitting $2,960.73. 4,476,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,002.02 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,830.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,829.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,294.37.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

