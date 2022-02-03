Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $3,500.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,358.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.00 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,990.23 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,824.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,813.98.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

