Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,800.00 at Wedbush

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,358.79.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,990.23 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,824.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,813.98.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,518,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,628,795,000 after purchasing an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.