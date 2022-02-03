Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,900.00 at UBS Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,358.79.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,990.23 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,824.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,813.98.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 47,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

