Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PINE. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.62 million, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 635.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 46.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 223,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

