AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 35,131 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,692,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth $34,966,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth $32,418,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth $24,545,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $24,550,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

