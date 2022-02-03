Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amarin in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Amarin has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 564.8% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after buying an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at $43,350,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 57.5% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 706,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 48.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 503,620 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

