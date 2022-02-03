Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

AMCR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 69,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,398,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

