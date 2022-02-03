Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amcor were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 441.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 136.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.