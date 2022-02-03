AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 55,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 2,496.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 8,825.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

UHAL stock opened at $609.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AMERCO has a one year low of $471.16 and a one year high of $769.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $687.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $678.17.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

