American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Trading Down 0.1%

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.20 and last traded at $41.95. 1,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.03.

About American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.