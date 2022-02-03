American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,155 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $178.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.81. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $150.93 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

