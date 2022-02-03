American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,897 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $44,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $44,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $53,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

