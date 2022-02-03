American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

