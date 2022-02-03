American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sasol in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Sasol Limited has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

SSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

