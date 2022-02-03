American Century Companies Inc. Sells 280,807 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 280,807 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $53.14 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.58.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

