American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 29,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,654. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

