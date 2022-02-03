American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins Sells 2,100 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.88 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Summit X LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

