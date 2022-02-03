American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express by 979.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $184.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.08. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,558 shares of company stock valued at $57,680,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

