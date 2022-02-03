American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,305. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $222.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other American Superconductor news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 73.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 71.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Superconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American Superconductor by 163.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

