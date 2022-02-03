AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stake Decreased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,143 shares of company stock worth $21,041,023. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $137.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.17.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

