AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $179.00 at Robert W. Baird

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a d rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.43.

NYSE:ABC traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.55. 25,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $137.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average of $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,143 shares of company stock worth $21,041,023. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

