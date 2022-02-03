AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.17. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,143 shares of company stock valued at $21,041,023. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

