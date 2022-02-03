Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 208.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter worth about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter worth about $166,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 75.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UJUL opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.