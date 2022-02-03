Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNCL. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 137,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

