Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 162.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.17. The company has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.