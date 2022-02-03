Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 5,665 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 274.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.79. The company has a market cap of $155.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.01 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

