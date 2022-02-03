Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 6,461 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $55.20 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.42.

