AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK updated its Q1 guidance to $1.24-$1.28 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.42 EPS.

NYSE AME traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,274. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.44. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $255,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

