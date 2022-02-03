Analysts Anticipate AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to Announce $1.95 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.44. AerCap posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AerCap.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 880,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. AerCap has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in AerCap by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerCap (AER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.