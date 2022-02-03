Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Boston Scientific reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $41.44 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

