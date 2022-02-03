Analysts Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will report $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings per share of $2.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,479. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $45.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.56.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.