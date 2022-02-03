Analysts Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.73). Rite Aid posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of RAD opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

In other news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

