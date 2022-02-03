Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post $0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of SHOO opened at $41.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53. Steven Madden has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

