Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post $0.73 EPS

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of SHOO opened at $41.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53. Steven Madden has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.