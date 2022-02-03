Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Announce $2.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.21. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,878. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $159.17 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.62.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

