Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Announce $2.15 EPS

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.21. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,878. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $159.17 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.62.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.