Analysts Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.43.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 42.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after buying an additional 221,504 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI stock traded up $10.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.03. 285,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CACI International has a 52 week low of $215.18 and a 52 week high of $290.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

