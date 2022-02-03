Analysts Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $725.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 48,964 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.