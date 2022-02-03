Analysts Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $42,032.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.