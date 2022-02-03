Analysts Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,958,000 after buying an additional 386,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,940,000 after buying an additional 775,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,255,000 after buying an additional 118,805 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.08. 61,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.