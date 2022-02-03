Analysts Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will report sales of $41.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.30 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $25.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $154.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $162.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $185.80 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 458,773 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 463,187 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209,570 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 838,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,894 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $357.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -381.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

