Analysts Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.49. South Jersey Industries posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 739,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,593. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.